Cooch Behar: Veteran priest steps down after 3 decades

Cooch Behar: Rajpurohit Dhirendra Nath Bhattacharya, who has faithfully performed rituals at the Madan Mohan Temple for over three decades, has stepped down due to illness. His notification to the Debuttor Trust Board has prompted the board to appoint new priests to ensure the sacred worship of Boro Devi Maa (Durga), a tradition initiated by the Maharajas of Cooch Behar, continues without interruption.



To avoid any disruption, the Debuttor Trust Board has trained three priests as potential successors. Over the past two months, these priests have undergone rigorous training at the Madan Mohan Temple, led by ‘Duyar Pandit’ Arunabha Chakraborty. This training ensures that the new priests are well-versed in the rituals and customs associated with Boro Devi Maa’s worship.

Krishna Gopal Dhara, Secretary of the Debuttor Trust Board, emphasised: “We do not want to take any risks with Boro Devi Maa’s worship. Pandits Dinendra Nath Bhattacharya from Raj Mata Temple, Ratan Bhattacharya from Dinhata Madan Mohan Temple and Abhijit Chakraborty from Cooch Behar Main Madan Mohan Temple are being meticulously trained to uphold this tradition.”

The worship of Boro Devi Maa, dating back to 1533 during Maharaja Bishwa Singh’s reign, is one of Cooch Behar’s oldest rituals. The Debuttor Trust Board, under the district administration, preserves these ancient customs. Visiting Boro Devi Maa first during Durga Puja remains a deeply rooted tradition for Cooch Behar residents. Reflecting on his departure, Rajpurohit Dhirendra Nath Bhattacharya said: “Due to illness, I am unable to perform the Puja this year. I have informed the trust.”