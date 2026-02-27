Cooch Behar: Two photographers killed in head- on collision

Cooch Behar: Two young photographers were killed in a tragic head-on collision between a truck and a motorbike in the Cooch Behar district on Thursday morning. The accident occurred in the Nishiganj Baghmara area under the Mathabhanga II block.



The deceased have been identified as Gaur Shaha (30), a resident of the Golabagan area of Cooch Behar town, and Pranab Dey (24) from the Kalighat area under Cooch Behar II block.

According to police and local sources, the duo was returning to Cooch Behar after completing an assignment in Mathabhanga when the accident took place. A truck travelling towards Mathabhanga from Cooch Behar reportedly collided head-on with a motorbike, leaving both riders critically injured.

Gaur Shaha died on the spot, while Pranab Dey was rushed to MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have seized the truck and launched an investigation into the incident. Bhola Barman, head of Phulmari Gram Panchayat, confirmed that both victims worked as photographers.

The untimely deaths have cast a pall of grief over their families and the local community.