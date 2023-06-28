Cooch Behar: ‘Trinamool supporter shot at by BJP men’

Hours after the reported death of a TMC supporter and injuries to seven others owing to alleged firing by BJP supporters, another incident of violence unfolded in Gitaldah, Cooch Behar, resulting in the bullet injury of a TMC supporter. Shahanul Haque, brother of Trinamool Congress candidate Bijli Khatun, was allegedly shot by miscreants backed by the BJP in the Voram Pasti area of Gitaldah No.I Gram Panchayat in Dinhata.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Shahanul Haque was returning from a wedding and was fired upon. He sustained a gunshot wound in his stomach. Initially, he was taken to Dinhata Subdivision Hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cooch Behar. Police have started investigations.

Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Parthapratim Roy stated: “The BJP is completely frightened. Union minister of state for Home Nisith Pramanik, is creating an atmosphere of unrest in the area. Earlier on Tuesday, our workers were attacked in the Jaridharla area. BJP miscreants ambushed Shahanul Haque, the brother of our party’s Panchayat candidate Bijli Khatun, in the Voram Pasti area. BJP has essentially lost its stronghold in these areas, so they are trying to sow panic by instigating unrest and targeting Trinamool Congress workers. We demand strict action from the administration against these acts.”

Denying the allegations, Cooch Behar district BJP president Sukumar Roy stated: “We categorically deny having any organizational presence in these areas. This is, in fact, an internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress. On one hand, they are involved in criminal activities that have led to power struggles. As a result, many individuals couldn’t secure candidacy, and this incident may be a consequence of those internal conflicts.”

Meanwhile, tensions escalated as a Trinamool Congress flag was torn, sparking a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters in the Sitalkuchi block Post office and Nagar Dhakaliganj market. The confrontation quickly turned violent, culminating in a shooting incident on Wednesday at noon. As a result of the clash, at least 8 individuals from both parties sustained injuries. A Trinamool supporter’s motorcycle was allegedly set on fire in the Dakghara Bazar area. In response to the escalating situation, a large police contingent from the Sitalkuchi Police Station has been deployed to restore normalcy.