Cooch Behar to strengthen rural healthcare with Rs 25 cr infra push

Cooch Behar: The rural healthcare infrastructure of Cooch Behar district is set to receive a major boost, with the government planning to build new medical facilities aimed at expanding access to quality health services in remote areas.

Under the initiative, 34 Health and Wellness Clinics, three Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) and one Primary Health Centre (PHC) will be constructed across the district at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. Each Health and Wellness Clinic will cost around Rs. 63 lakh, while Rs. 66 lakh will be allocated for each BPHU.

The PHC, to be built in Chilkirhat under the Cooch Behar-I block, will involve an investment of Rs 1.5 crore.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena stated: “Health infrastructure worth Rs 25 crore will be developed across the district. The Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad will implement the project, and work orders will be issued between June and July. We aim to complete construction by December 25.”

According to district Health department officials, there are currently 9 BPHUs operating of the district’s 12 blocks. The three new units will come up in Sitai, Sitalkuchi, and Mathabhanga-I.

The 34 new Health and Wellness Clinics will be set up in Dinhata-I and II, Cooch Behar-I and II, Mekhliganj, and Tufanganj blocks. The primary health centre will be built in Chilkirhat of Cooch Behar-1 block.

These clinics will enable residents in rural and semi-urban areas to access essential primary healthcare services closer to home.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr. Himadri Kumar Ari remarked: “The addition of these facilities will significantly strengthen the rural health infrastructure. A large number of people stand to benefit from these developments.”