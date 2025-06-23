Cooch Behar to shine brighter this Puja with modern lighting project

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar town is set to get a vibrant new look this Durga Puja with modern lighting installations planned across its major roads. The Cooch Behar Municipality will soon begin work on the installation of 505 octopoles fitted with contemporary LED lights under the Mission Green City initiative.

The municipality has received a fund of Rs 2.15 crore for the project, which aims to enhance the town’s aesthetic appeal and improve street lighting infrastructure. A tender for the installation has already been issued and the work is expected to begin shortly to ensure completion before the festive season.

Speaking about the initiative, Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh said: “Many areas in the town still lack adequate lighting. We had written to the State Urban Development department and they responded by allocating the necessary funds. All major roads in the town will be lit up with modern lights during Puja.”

He also highlighted that several wards currently rely on electricity distribution company poles for street lighting. “To address this, the municipality will install its own poles and lights across key locations in 20 wards. A total of 25 control boxes will be installed to regulate the new lighting system,” Ghosh added.

Among the roads earmarked for the beautification drive are Khagrabari, Suniti Road, and the stretch leading to Subhashpalli Durga Bari — all of which will be festooned with festive lights as part of the Puja celebrations.

In addition to the lighting project, the municipality is also modernizing the Gayatri Devi Park. An allocation of Rs 39 lakh has been made for its renovation, which includes the installation of statues of notable scholars and beautification of the park premises.

With these initiatives, the Cooch Behar Municipality aims to not only enhance the visual charm of the town during the Puja season but also to ensure long-term improvements in urban infrastructure and public amenities.