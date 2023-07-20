Cooch Behar to introduce rice transplanter machines across Gram Panchayats

Cooch Behar: The district administration of Cooch Behar has undertaken initiatives to promote the use of modern equipment among farmers for more efficient paddy cultivation across the district. The major focus of this plan is the introduction of rice transplanter machines in almost every gram panchayat within the next year. Discussions have already taken place regarding the involvement of Farmer Producer Companies or Self Help Groups in this endeavour. The Chief Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Onkar Meena visited Cooch Behar to oversee these matters.



Cooch Behar district magistrate, Pawan Kadian stated: “By using machines to plant rice seedlings, the time required for cultivation will significantly decrease, and the yield will improve. Many farmers in the district have already experienced the benefits of this approach. Inspired by their success, we are initiating a plan to provide rice transplanter machines to all gram panchayat areas in Cooch Behar district where rice is cultivated. Our target is to introduce 100 transplanter machines in these Gram Panchayats within the next year. This effort aligns with the ‘Mission Krishi Alo’ initiative previously undertaken by the administration, which aims to extend benefits to more farmers. The greater the number of farmers included, the more farmers will benefit from this endeavour.”

During a recent visit to Cooch Behar, Meena advocated for the distribution of more transplanter machines. Special training and demonstration programmes are being planned to ensure that farmers easily understand and operate these machines. The farmers welcomed this initiative, as they believe it will lead to better productivity in less time. They are eager to embrace such modern practices, as it aligns with their interests in improving agricultural outcomes.