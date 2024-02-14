‘Cooch Behar to get riverside tourist centre’

An integrated tourist centre is all set to come up on the banks of Cooch Behar’s Mora Torsha River, on the lines of ‘Bhorer alo’ in Gajoldoba, Jalpaiguri.

Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, has spearheaded this initiative, receiving a green signal from Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmik.

Locals are optimistic that the establishment of a tourist centre here will bring about a transformative impact on Cooch Behar’s social and economic landscape, elevating its significance on the tourism map. Ghosh revealed: “I’ve long been planning this. Recently, Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmik visited Cooch Behar. I presented the location and a detailed plan. After a thorough evaluation, the minister gave his approval. He will soon instruct his departmental officers to go ahead with it. The Mora Torsha River in Cooch Behar will be rejuvenated into a tourist centre, allowing locals and international tourists to enjoy the space.”

Encroachments along sections of the Mora Torsha River behind the Cooch Behar Rajbari prompted the municipality to revamp a five-kilometre stretch from Fanshir Ghat towards Khagrabari, creating a dam-like structure.

This area could facilitate fish farming and feature resorts on both sides for tourists. Boating arrangements are also on the anvil.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has endorsed the designation of Cooch Behar as a heritage city. The State Heritage Commission declared 154 structures as heritage sites a few months ago, with ongoing renovation work on various heritage buildings. The imminent declaration of Cooch Behar as a heritage site is expected to significantly boost tourist inflow, making the development of a tourist centre along the Mora Torsha River and adjacent areas a promising prospect for the region.