Cooch Behar to get art gallery soon

cooch behar: The Cooch Behar district administration has taken a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing demand for an art gallery in the city.



The proposed art gallery will come up at the Maharani Gayatri Devi College in Cooch Behar.

To assess the feasibility and progress of the project, Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality and member of the Heritage Committee, visited the venue on Friday. Ghosh assured that work would commence soon.

Previously, despite repeated demands for an art gallery, it failed to see the light of day. Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, stated: “The residents of Cooch Behar have been demanding an art gallery for a long time. Previous attempts were unsuccessful but we are determined to make it a reality. The Heritage Committee has approved the project, and the Urban Development Department has also given their consent. As the space at Maharani Gayatri Devi Mahavidyalaya is limited, we will allocate the necessary land adjacent to it from the municipality. The land has already been identified, and construction will begin on a three-story building.”

The ground floor will house Maharani Gayatri Devi College, while the first floor will accommodate eight galleries. The second floor will house a theater training center and a conference hall, added Ghosh.

Art lovers and enthusiasts have welcomed this move of the district administration.