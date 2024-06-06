Cooch Behar: TMC wrests majority of Assembly segments from BJP

Cooch Behar: In the 2021 state Assembly elections, the BJP had clinched victories in 6 of the 7 Assembly segments in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituencies. In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) bagged 4 out of the 7 segments resulting in the defeat of BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik.



The remaining three Assembly constituencies saw the BJP receiving more votes than the TMC, albeit with narrower margins. Consequently, Union Minister of State Nisith Paramanik lost to Trinamool’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

With the BJP managing to win in 6 out of the seven Assembly seats in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency in 2021, the Trinamool Congress started focussing on this Lok Sabha seat.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee along with Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, took keen interest in the seat. Before the election, Abhishek Banerjee had held separate meetings with block presidents and district leaders in the district. These efforts paid off as Trinamool Congress defeated BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik by 39,250 votes.

In the breakdown, BJP led in three out of seven Assembly constituencies. In Cooch Behar North, TMC received 1,05,870 votes, BJP secured 1,23,859 votes, leading by 17,989 votes. In Mathabhanga, TMC received 99,974 votes compared to BJP’s 1,10,612 votes, with a 10,663-vote lead for BJP. In Cooch Behar South, TMC received 95,092 votes, BJP got 87,383 votes, resulting in a 7,709-vote lead for TMC.

In Sitai, TMC received 1,28,189 votes, BJP got 99,812 votes, with a 28,377-vote lead for TMC. In Sitalkuchi, TMC received 1,29,633 votes, BJP got 1,13,357 votes, resulting in a 16,276-vote margin for TMC. Dinhata saw TMC with 1,23,072 votes, BJP with 1,05,058 votes, leading by 18,014 votes. Natabari favoured BJP with 1,05,063 votes against TMC’s 1,03,917, with a narrow 1,146-vote lead.

Following the victory, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia performed a Puja at Madanmohan Mandir in Cooch Behar on Tuesday. “People of Cooch Behar perform Puja at the Madanmohan Temple before undertaking any auspicious task. Before submitting the nomination papers, I performed Puja at the Madanmohan Temple. After winning, I first worshipped here again. I will work for the development of Cooch Behar with everyone’s guidance in the coming days.”