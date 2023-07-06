Cooch Behar: TMC workers’ house vandalised

Cooch Behar: Hours ahead of the Panchayat elections, there have been allegations of vandalising of houses belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in different locations in the Cooch Behar district.



Allegations have been levelled against Opposition political parties for hurling crude bombs at these houses. One particular incident involved an alleged bombing at the residence of Fajila Bibi, a TMC worker in Sitalkuchi by Congress workers.

While four bombs exploded, one fell into a nearby pond. The incident was reported to the police, who arrived at the scene and recovered the remaining crude bombs. The TMC candidate filed a complaint regarding this incident.

However, Congress leader Biswajit Sarkar waved it off as a baseless allegation.

In a separate incident, Forward Block workers were accused of placing a bomb in front of the house of a TMC worker Nazrul Mia in Booth no. 290 of Sitalkuchi Block. Mia reported waking up in the morning and finding a crude bomb placed in front of his house. The police recovered the bomb.

On Wednesday night in Dinhata Gitaldaha, the house of a TMC worker was allegedly vandalised and there were reports of bomb blasts by the husband of a Congress candidate. Hasanur Jaman, TMC worker from Kharija Gitaldah village of Gitaldah No. 2 Gram Panchayat, alleged that when he went out to campaign for their party candidate Reshmi Sultana the previous night, Shahanur Islam, husband of Congress candidate Morjina Begum from the same booth, brought several activists who vandalised his house.