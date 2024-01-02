Cooch Behar TMC to launch campaign for drug-free district

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress will campaign for a drug-free district throughout January. District Trinamool Congress president, Abhijit De Bhowmik, held a press conference at the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress office on Tuesday to explain this event, set to commence on January 12 in honour of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.



Bhowmick stated: “Cooch Behar is grappling with addiction, especially brown sugar. Several individuals have been arrested by the police. The district shares borders with Bihar, Assam and sees the influx of drugs from Bangladesh. These chemically-produced drugs are being sold to the youth at a very low price, leading to addiction. Many are resorting to criminal activities due to this addiction. All party organisations will collaborate on a month-long propaganda campaign against drug addiction, starting January 12, covering all blocks in the district. Posters and banners will be displayed in the area and campaigns will be conducted among the youth.”