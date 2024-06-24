Cooch Behar: TMC set to take control of 2 more Panchayats

Cooch Behar: On Monday, one Panchayat member each from Bagdokra-Phulkadabri and Kuchlibari village Panchayats of Mekhliganj Block left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha and district Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik handed over the party flag to them on Monday.



In the Panchayat elections, the Trinamool won 5 seats, BJP 7 seats and an Independent candidate won 1 seat in the Bagdokra-Phulkadabri village Panchayat. The BJP initially took control of the Gram Panchayat (GP). The Independent Panchayat member had already joined the Trinamool. On Monday, one BJP Panchayat member joined the Trinamool, making the number of Trinamool members in the Gram Panchayat 7.

On the other hand, in Kuchlibari Gram Panchayat, the BJP won 11 seats, Trinamool won 9 seats and Congress won 1 seat. On Monday, one Panchayat member from Congress and one Panchayat member from BJP joined the Trinamool.

Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “Out of the 24 Gram Panchayats held by BJP, eight have already come under the control of Trinamool.

There are 16 Gram Panchayats remaining and several BJP Panchayat members are contacting us and expressing their willingness to join TMC.”

On the other hand, while the Trinamool Congress won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, in the Dinhata Assembly, the Trinamool received far fewer votes than the BJP in several regions. Following this, the regional president and chairman of 12 regions have been changed by the TMC.

A social media post by the district TMC on Monday showed the changes in the regional president and chairman positions for Baman Hat-1, Baman Hat-2, Bara Shak Dal, Burirhat 1 and 2, Chowdhury Hat, Gobra Chora Nairhat, Kismat Dasagram, Nazirhat 1 and 2, Sahebganj and Sukarur Kuti regions within the Dinhata Assembly.

The district Trinamool leadership did not want to comment on this issue.