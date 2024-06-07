Cooch Behar: TMC secures control over 2 Gram Panchayats

Cooch Behar: On the heels of the victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, the party has gained control of Nishith Pramanik’s stronghold, Bhetaguri-II Gram Panchayat.



On Friday, members of the Bhetaguri-II Gram Panchayat in Dinhata joined the TMC.

The persons crossing over from BJP to TMC included Panchayat Pradhan Priyanka Dey; Upa Pradhan Deepak Barman and eight other members.

They officially joined the TMC in a ceremony held at the residence of the newly elected MP Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia in Sitai, where the MP handed over the party flag. Consequently, the Bhetaguri-II Gram Panchayat, previously held by the BJP, has now shifted to the TMC.

Out of a total of 18 seats in the Gram Panchayat, TMC had won 6 and BJP had secured 12 in the 2023 elections. With this development, TMC now holds 16 panchayat seats, while BJP retains only 2 in Bhetaguri-II Gram Panchayat. Speaking about their decision to join TMC, Upa Pradhan Deepak Barman stated: “The people have shown their support for the TMC. This time, they have favoured Mamata Banerjee, so we decided to align with the Trinamool.”

On the same day, one more Gram Panchayat, previously held by the BJP also shifted allegiance to the TMC. Newly elected MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia commented: “Nishith Pramanik’s leadership was associated with criminal activities in Bhetaguri. Those who were with the BJP realized their mistake and have joined the TMC.”

In the 2003 Panchayat elections, out of 128 Gram Panchayats in Cooch Behar district, TMC had secured 104 while BJP won 24.

Shortly after the election results were declared, on Thursday the Pradhan of Nayarhat Gram Panchayat in Shitalkuchi Assembly also left the BJP and joined TMC.

Hundreds of BJP workers, including Purnima Barman, the Upa Pradhan of Paradubi Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga-II Block along with Panchayat members Pratima Mandal and Namitha Barman, joined the TMC.

Earlier TMC held 10 seats while BJP had 12. Currently, TMC holds sway in 13 seats with BJP in 9 seats. The party will soon initiate steps to appoint a new Gram Panchayat Pradhan. Abhijit De Bhowmik, the TMC president of Cooch Behar district, said: “TMC has already taken control of two village Panchayats. More Gram Panchayat members from the BJP have shown interest in joining our party.”