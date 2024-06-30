Cooch Behar: TMC refutes BJP’s allegations, claims family dispute being given ‘political colour’

Cooch Behar: “The alleged incident of assaulting a woman in Mathabhanga-II Block is a family matter and is nothing to do with politics,” claimed Abhijit De Bhowmik, district president of Trinamool Congress (TMC), at a press conference at the Cooch Behar district office on Sunday. He emphasised that the BJP was politicising the incident for



its own gain.

Bhowmik visited the area on Sunday morning, interacting with local residents, before addressing the media in the afternoon to discuss the incident. On June 25, TMC workers were accused of assaulting a woman from Ghoksadanga Police Station, prompting BJP accusations that she was targeted for her political affiliation. However, TMC refuted these claims.

Within 24 hours, Ghoksadanga Police arrested four individuals, including a relative of the woman accused of taking and circulating her photo on social media.

Three more arrests followed on June 28. Both Bengal and Cooch Behar police asserted on their official ‘X’ handles that false rumors were being spread regarding an incident involving a woman in Cooch Behar. It was falsely reported that the woman was stripped and beaten for supporting a political party. This misinformation was being used to give communal and political colours to a family dispute for vested interests.

The victim’s mother and son provided video statements confirming that this was purely a family altercation among women over grass cutting. No men were involved in the fight or the assault. The police urged the public to verify information before spreading it. A seven-member BJP committee led by Agnimitra Pal visited Cooch Behar on Saturday and met with the affected woman. Additionally, the National Commission for Women dispatched a team to investigate the incident and consulted with the woman and local authorities.

Abhijit De Bhowmik reiterated: “This incident arose from an altercation during grass cutting and the photo in question was taken within the victim’s premises.

The person responsible for circulating it on social media, a relative of the woman, has been apprehended by the police. It’s a longstanding family dispute with no involvement from either Trinamool or BJP. Despite BJP’s attempts to politicise it, a thorough investigation is necessary.”