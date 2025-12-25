Cooch Behar: TMC leader ‘shot’, undergoes treatment at pvt hosp

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress leader Mithun Rajbhar was seriously injured on Tuesday night after being allegedly shot by unidentified assailants while walking in front of his house in the Koali Dah area under Dinhata Village Two Gram Panchayat. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm.

Rajbhar, a former member of the Panchayat Samiti, sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar for advanced treatment, where he is currently undergoing medical care.

Family members claimed that assailants opened fire on him without warning while he was outside his residence. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The police, meanwhile, have not confirmed that a shooting took place. Dinhata Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhiman Mitra said: “One person was injured, but doctors at Dinhata hospital did not confirm that the injuries were caused by gunshots. An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts.”

Rajbhar’s elder brother, Shibu Rajbhar, said he was informed about the incident over the phone.

“We live in separate houses. I rushed to the hospital after receiving the news. My brother is associated with the Trinamool Congress, but I do not know why this happened,” he said.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. District Trinamool Congress vice-president Abdul Jalil Ahmed alleged political conspiracy, stating: “With elections approaching, the BJP is attempting to create unrest. We demand a thorough police investigation and immediate arrest of those responsible.”

Rejecting the allegations, BJP district vice-president Biraj Bose blamed internal conflicts within the ruling party.

“Under the leadership of minister Udayan Guha, Dinhata has turned into a powder keg.

This incident is the result of infighting over illegal activities, and common people are living in fear,” he said. Police investigations are ongoing.