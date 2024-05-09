Cooch Behar: TMC holds post-poll review meet

Cooch Behar: Voting in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat took place on April 19. Following this, the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress Election Committee convened a meeting on Thursday to review



the election. Present at the meeting held at the Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress office were North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, District president Abhijit De Bhowmik, Trinamool Congress candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari and other district leaders.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, detailed election reports were obtained during the meeting from the block presidents of the seven assemblies in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. The instructions given by state and district leaders to the block presidents on election day were reviewed and discussions were based on the information provided. The meeting, which lasted for a couple of hours, delved into the outcomes of the election results expected on June 4.

Following the meeting, district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik declined to provide any comments to the media. He stated: “The post-election review meeting has been conducted. Given the election results, the Trinamool Congress is confident of victory by a significant margin.”

However, BJP’s Cooch Behar district general secretary, Biraj Bose, suggested that the meeting aimed to assess the potential loss of votes for the Trinamool Congress.