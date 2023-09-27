Cooch Behar TMC gears up for ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement

: The leadership and supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are heading to Delhi to demand the payment of MGNREGA dues with crores of letters.

Approximately 5 lakh letters from the Cooch Behar district, urging the Central government to clear MGNREGA dues, have reached the state leadership, along with letters from various districts of the state. The Cooch Behar district leadership will depart for Delhi on September 30, carrying an additional one lakh letters. District TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmick announced this at a press conference held at the Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress office on Wednesday.

On July 21, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee initiated the ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement by collecting letters demanding the payment of MGNREGA dues.

Following this, the TMC organised a district-by-district letter collection campaign for those who did not receive payment after 100 days of work. Approximately 5 lakh letters have already been collected from the Cooch Behar and sent to Kolkata.

Bhowmick mentioned: “In addition to these 5 lakh letters, we will collect around one lakh more. On October 2, we will assemble at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and approximately 185 women from our district, who have not received payment after working for MGNREGA, will join the movement. Moreover, the Panchayat Samiti president, three MLAs from the district, and other leaders will also participate in the Delhi movement.”

Bhowmick added that on October 3, they plan to reach out to all migrant workers from their districts who have not received payment after working for MGNREGA.

These workers were compelled to seek employment elsewhere. He will make appeals through various channels to encourage their participation in the movement.

Furthermore, the district president announced during the press conference that approximately 30 regional committees will undergo reshuffling ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “This restructuring aims to strengthen the organisation before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he added.