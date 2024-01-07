Cooch Behar: TMC gains momentum as several BJP men join ruling party

Cooch Behar: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, a notable shift is occurring in the Cooch Behar district, with a growing number of leaders leaving the BJP to join the TMC.



The leaders of all BJP workers at a booth under Guriahati GP in Block 1 of Cooch Behar officially joined the TMC on Sunday.

Recently, two cousin brothers of Union minister of state for Home Nisith Pramanik also joined the TMC, pledging their support to Udayan Guha, Minister of North Bengal Development Department, in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district.

At the TMC office in Cooch Behar, the BJP leaders received TMC party flags from Cooch Behar District TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik during the official joining ceremony. Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad Sahakari Sabhadhipati Abdul Jalil Ahmed and other TMC leaders were present to welcome the new members.

Abhijit De Bhowmick, the District President of Cooch Behar District TMC, explained, “All the BJP leaders of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad No. 1, Block No. 1, Booth No. 1, have joined the TMC today. They faced false allegations from the BJP and received no support. Today, they have chosen to join TMC after this realisation.”

One of the newly joined members, Kajal Dutta, shared the reason for the switch, stating: “During the panchayat elections, a case was filed against us. Despite approaching the BJP district leadership, we received no assistance. When we reached out to the local TMC leadership, they stood by us. Hence, we have left the BJP and joined the TMC.”

Meanwhile, TMC is actively conducting block-level meetings in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Cooch Behar. A block-level workers meeting for Cooch Behar North Assembly Constituency took place in Chakchaka Baragila on Sunday, led by TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmik. The emphasis in these meetings is on unity, with a clear message from TMC leadership to highlight Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s developmental work and reach to the people.

Addressing the gathering, Abhijit De Bhowmick said: “In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will not be allowed to lose even an inch of ground...”