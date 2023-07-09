Cooch Behar: TMC demands re-election in 31 booths

Cooch Behar: The district Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sent a letter to the District Magistrate and the District Election officer of Cooch Behar, demanding re-election in 31 booths.



The letter was written by Abhijit De Bhowmik, the President of the Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress. The district has been embroiled in turmoil since Friday night during the panchayat elections, with a total of three deaths reported on the polling day.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the deaths, although the police are conducting an investigation.

On Friday night, Trinamool Congress worker Ganesh Das was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon while returning home in the Rampur Hat Gram Panchayat area of the Tufanganj II block. In a separate incident, BJP’s polling agent Madhav Biswas was killed when miscreants entered the polling station at booth number 4/38 in the Folimari area of the South Assembly constituency. Biswas was attacked with a sharp weapon and a bomb was thrown at him, resulting in his immediate death. Additionally, Chiranjit Karji died in Dinhata Village One Gram Panchayat. Furthermore, riots broke out in various locations, with several individuals being shot and hospitalized.

The voter turnout in Cooch Behar district was reported to be 80 per cent. On Saturday night, Abhijit Dey, the President of the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress, accused the BJP of engaging in acts of terrorism and demanded re-election in the 31 booths under the purview of the district election commission.

He claimed that the BJP had instilled fear in these areas, resulting in no voting taking place. He also stated that Trinamool Congress candidates were barred from entering several locations.

As a result, they are demanding a re-election in these 31 booths under the supervision of the Election Commission.

In response, Sukumar Roy, the President of the Cooch Behar District BJP, remarked: “Our workers have lost their lives, and our workers have been shot. The Trinamool Congress has created an environment of fear across 31 booths in the district. We demand a re-election for the entire district. The State Election Commission has completely failed in conducting free and fair elections.”