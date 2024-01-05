Cooch Behar: TMC demands arrest of Union Min Nishith Pramanik

Cooch Behar: On Friday, the Cooch Behar Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest, surrounding the Dinhata Police Station, demanding the arrest of Union minister of state for Home, Nishith Pramanik.

A procession, led by Trinamool leaders, including North Bengal Development Department’s minister Udayan Guhu, Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress President Abhijit De Bhowmik, District Trinamool Chairman Girindranath Barman, Sitai Constituency MLA Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, State Vice President Rabindra Nath Ghosh, and Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari, marched from Dinhata Sahid Maidan to the Dinhata Police Station.

Udayan Guha, participating in the protest, declared: “If the Dinhata police station does not arrest Nishith Pramanik, then a strong movement will be formed.” Guha also took the opportunity to criticise BJP state president Sukant Majumder, stating: “Being an educated person, he is talking like an uneducated person. He should also ask the Prime Minister to remove such a rowdy minister.”

After the protest, a five-member delegation led by TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmik handed over a memorandum to the Inspector-in-Charge of Dinhata Police Station. Additionally, Trinamool leaders engaged in discussions with the Additional Superintendent of Police.