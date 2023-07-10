Cooch Behar: TMC bars leaders from holding victory rallies

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a significant announcement ahead of the Panchayat election results.



Stringent actions will be taken against any party members who organise victory rallies after the election results are declared. Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress President Abhijit De Bhowmik made this declaration on Monday.

Abhijit De Bhowmik, President of the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress, stated: “Any candidate who disregards the party’s instructions and holds rallies after the results will face severe consequences, including possible expulsion from the party. This step has been taken by the district TMC leadership to prevent the recurrence of political violence experienced in the past.”

Furthermore, the district president emphasized, “Party leaders at all levels will be instructed to return to their homes peacefully after the results are announced.”

He also mentioned that the day following the announcement of the results, he intends to visit houses of at least ten Opposition party leaders.

The purpose of these visits is to offer reassurance and address any concerns or panic among their leaders and workers. Bhowmik emphasised that this instruction applies not only to party leaders and workers but also to himself.