Cooch Behar: Tension in Dinhata during campaigning by BJP & TMC

Cooch Behar: An atmosphere of tension prevailed in the Dinhata Assembly Constituency of Cooch Behar district on Wednesday after supporters of the BJP and Trinamool Congress raised slogans during an election campaign.



The situation unfolded when BJP candidate Ajay Roy was campaigning in the Dinhata–Chowdhury Haat area. Trinamool Congress supporters, who were already present there, raised “Joy Bangla” slogans upon spotting him. In response, BJP workers also began raising counter-slogans, leading to a brief escalation of tension in the area.

Police personnel from Sahebganj Police Station, along with Central Forces deployed in the region, swiftly intervened and brought the situation under control. Following the intervention, the BJP candidate resumed his campaign and later left the area.

Alleging intimidation, Ajay Roy claimed that shops in the vicinity were forcibly shut down by “miscreants” linked to the Trinamool Congress. “Elections are a democratic process where candidates from all parties participate. Elections come and go, but arrogance does not last forever—it eventually collapses. Those raising slogans today will not be seen after May 4,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Trinamool Congress candidate Udayan Guha said: “Raising slogans does not amount to physically obstructing anyone. They seem to have forgotten that just a few days ago they came to our party office in Salmara and raised slogans. Our workers also have the democratic right to

raise slogans.”

Meanwhile, the election campaign schedule of Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the Natabari Assembly Constituency has been shifted from March 26 to April 7. The rally is now scheduled to be held at Chilakhana Football Ground.