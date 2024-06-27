Cooch Behar takes steps to control potato price surge

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district administration held a meeting to address the sudden increase in potato prices in the State.



On Wednesday evening, a meeting was organized in the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad Hall with various cold storage owners, business associations, and potato wholesalers. The meeting discussed in detail how to keep potato prices under control. Cooch Behar district currently has sufficient quantities of potatoes in store. Despite this, potatoes are being sold at Rs. 30 to Rs. 35 per kg in various markets, whereas the price should be in the range of Rs. 27 to Rs. 28 per kg.

Soumen Dutta, Additional District Magistrate (ZP), said: “The price of potatoes has suddenly started increasing in different parts of the state.

The state government is concerned. However, Cooch Behar currently has sufficient quantities of potatoes. A special meeting was held for that reason. At present, about two and a half lakh metric tons of potatoes are in stock in Cooch Behar. In that case, no situation of price increase has arisen. Special attention will be paid to the price increase. A task force will be created if necessary.” Suraj Ghosh, Secretary of Cooch Behar District Traders Association, said, “The potato market is currently under control in Cooch Behar, and the traders association will keep an eye on it to ensure that prices are not raised illegally.”