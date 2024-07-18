Cooch Behar Stadium set for new clubhouse

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal Development department is set to begin construction of a clubhouse at Cooch Behar Stadium, allocating approximately Rs 1.5 crore for the project. The three-story clubhouse will be located in the open space south of the Rajbari Stadium’s youth residence.



North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha announced: “Based on the application from the Cooch Behar District Sports Association,

Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for the clubhouse construction at Cooch Behar Stadium.

Tendering will commence soon, with construction scheduled to start before the upcoming Puja festivities.”

Cooch Behar Stadium, built in the 1990s near Cooch Behar Rajbari, holds sentimental value for locals and serves as a venue for BCCI events. Spanning 15 acres, it includes two galleries, an indoor stadium, a swimming pool and youth accommodations. Historically, the stadium complex housed a playground established by Maharaja Jagdipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur in 1950, adding to its significance.

According to sources from the Cooch Behar District Sports Association, the stadium hosts various competitions such as the Cooch Behar Cup, Vijay Merchant Trophy, Airlines Gold Cup and State Athletics Meet, but has yet to host the Ranji Trophy, which could be possible with the addition of the clubhouse. Subrata Datta, Secretary of the association, expressed gratitude, stating: “Funds have been approved for seating, bathrooms, media facilities, a multi-gym and a VIP section. We thank the Chief Minister and North Bengal Development minister for their support.”