‘Cooch Behar Stadium fit for holding Ranji matches’

cooch behar: BCCI member Abhishek Dalmiya expressed that the infrastructure of Cooch Behar Stadium fits the standards for holding Ranji Trophy matches after visiting the stadium on Sunday.



Abhishek Dalmiya stated that several matches, including the Cooch Behar Trophy, have been played in Cooch Behar under the auspices of BCCI. However, the stadium aspires to host more significant sporting events here. While the ground at Cooch Behar Stadium is good, there are certain issues, such as the lack of larger hotels.

If the sports organisations in the Northeastern region should send their proposals to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Following that, the BCCI will visit Cooch Behar to assess the infrastructure and facilities.

If everything is in order and the infrastructure meets the required standards, it will indeed be possible to host Ranji Trophy matches here, said Dalmiya.

Recently a two-day IPL Fan Park was organised at the Cooch Behar