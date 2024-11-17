Cooch Behar SP inspects security arrangements at Rasik Bill Mini Zoo

Cooch Behar: As the winter season sets in, the Rasik Bill Mini Zoo in Tufanganj, a popular tourist destination in Cooch Behar district, is seeing a surge in visitors. To ensure the safety and smooth management of the influx of tourists, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya conducted an inspection of the zoo’s security arrangements on Sunday.

Accompanied by officers from Boxirhat Police Station, Dyutiman Bhattacharya reviewed various aspects of the zoo’s operations, including crowd control and overall safety measures. The Rasik Bill Mini Zoo, which features a variety of birds, a lake and wildlife, including leopards, deer and crocodiles, attracts large crowds, especially from December 25 to January 1. Visitors come not only from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts but also from neighbouring Assam.

Speaking about the inspection, SP Bhattacharya said: “Rasik Bill is a key tourist spot in Cooch Behar, drawing significant crowds, particularly during the winter holidays. Last year, the number of visitors was remarkable, second only to Alipurduar Zoo. This year, we have taken steps to ensure that security arrangements are in place to manage the crowd and maintain safety. Our review covered all aspects of security to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.”