Cooch Behar SP inspects Mid-Day Meal during school visit

COOCH BEHAR: Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dyutiman Bhattacharya attended a programme at the Mahis Bathan RR Primary School on Friday, organised to mark International Mother Language Day. As the chief guest, he participated in the event and later conducted a surprise inspection of the school’s Mid-Day Meal programme.

During the inspection, SP Bhattacharya visited the school kitchen to assess food preparation and quality. He interacted with students and parents to gather feedback on the meal and personally tasted the food being served, which included rice, dal and cauliflower curry.

According to school authorities, Mahis Bathan RR Primary School has seen a steady student enrollment, in contrast to the declining numbers in many other schools. Currently, the institution has 151 students. Headmaster Bidyut Pal stated: “Our school hosted the Mother Language Day programme today, with esteemed guests, including the District Superintendent of Police. After the event, he conducted a sudden inspection of the Mid-Day Meal and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He even tasted the meal himself.”

The SP’s visit and his positive remarks on the mid-day meal have been seen as an encouraging gesture towards ensuring quality food for students.