Cooch Behar SP Dyutiman Bhattacharya transferred

Kolkata: Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, Dyutiman Bhattacharya, has been transferred and will be replaced by Sandeep Kara.

Kara was posted as the DC (West Zone) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC). Bhattacharya has been transferred as Commandant, Special Armed Police (3rd Battalion).

A notification issued from the state Home and Hill Affairs department informed that Sonwane Kuldip Suresh has been appointed as DC (West Zone), ADPC.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting that this may be a fallout of the firecracker incident in Cooch Behar, where a group had blocked the Cooch Behar–Tufanganj State Highway on Wednesday. However, sources familiar with the matter suggest it could also be a routine transfer.

Earlier, the SP faced allegations of assaulting his neighbours on the night of Kali Puja, sparking outrage in the Rail Ghumti area. Denying the claims, SP Dyutiman Bhattacharjee stated: “No such incident took place. Residents had been bursting firecrackers since evening despite repeated warnings from the security guard.

They continued until 1 am and some firecrackers even landed inside the bungalow, distressing the animals.”

After a roadblock on Wednesday, police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Station arrived to negotiate its removal. When protesters refused to disperse, authorities arrested 10 people, including lawyer Mallika Karji and her husband, for obstructing the road and causing disturbances.