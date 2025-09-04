Cooch Behar: Son gets lifer for brutally murdering mother

Cooch Behar: The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Cooch Behar District Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in a shocking case of domestic violence.

According to case details, in June 2023, Mithun Sarkar (32), a resident of Sajer Par Kathalbari village under Pundibari Police Station, strangled and fatally assaulted his 70-year-old mother, Basna Sarkar, after she refused to give him money. To conceal the crime, he buried her body in a jute field about 500 metre from their home.

The crime came to light when suspicious villagers alerted the Pundibari police. Officers quickly recovered the body and launched a manhunt. Though the accused initially absconded, he was arrested the very next day.

On Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rudra Prasad Roy pronounced the verdict, sentencing Mithun Sarkar to life imprisonment and imposing a fine

of Rs 10,000.

Public Prosecutor Shivendra Nath Roy told reporters, “The accused was living with his mother. On June 16, 2023, he killed her by slitting her throat and attempted to hide the body. Based on villagers’ complaints, police arrested him. During the trial, we presented strong evidence and the court convicted him.

While we sought the death penalty, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment

after deliberation.”