Cooch Behar set to get swimming pool at a cost of Rs 7 crore

After a long wait, Cooch Behar is all set to get an international standard swimming pool at a cost of approximately Rs 7 crore.

The construction work of the swimming pool is almost complete. The pool has been constructed with financial support from the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) of the government of West Bengal.

Saurav Bhattacharya, Executive Engineer of NBDD, said: “The swimming pool is 50 meters long and 25 meters wide and has ten lanes. Another swimming pool has been built beside the main swimming pool to teach children how to swim. Public can avail the benefits of the pool for which they will have to buy tickets.”

“International level swimming competitions will be conducted in this swimming pool. It was going to be inaugurated last month but there were a few works pending. The construction is complete but some items like furniture have to procured for the pool area,” the officer added.

Udayan Guha, Minister of the North Bengal Development Department, said: “Construction work of this swimming pool has been finished. Within a few days after a meeting the inauguration date and time will be finalised.”

Cooch Behar District Sports Association Secretary Subrata Dutta stated that without a swimming pools, there were numerous problems that the public were facing in the past.

‘From learning to swim to swimming competitions, it was the ponds. However, once the swimming pool is operational there will be no more obstacles. Apart from being a place to learn swimming, local as well as international swimming competitions can be organised here,” added Dutta, while speaking about the project.