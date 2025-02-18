Cooch Behar: Security guard of MJN Med College Hosp suspended after viral video of alcohol consumption

Cooch Behar: A viral video featuring a security guard from the Mother and Child department of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital consuming alcohol has sparked significant controversy. The hospital administration has responded swiftly by permanently suspending the security personnel involved.

The video, which surfaced on social media Sunday evening, shows the security guard sitting inside the hospital premises with a bottle of liquor and several glasses filled with alcohol.

This incident raises serious concerns about the presence of such activities within a government hospital, particularly in the Mother and Child department, where the entry of patient relatives is

strictly prohibited.

The sight of a security guard engaging in such behavior has led to questions regarding the management and oversight of the hospital’s security protocols.

Dr. Souradeep Roy, MSVP (Medical Superintendent and vice principal) of MJN Medical College Hospital, addressed the issue, stating: “This video is not recent.

A show cause notice was previously issued to the security personnel for negligence. However, now that this video has resurfaced, the individual has been permanently suspended. We have also formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident. If the inquiry clears the personnel of wrongdoing, we will reconsider re-employing him.”

Dr. Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, weighed in on the matter, stating: “This video is old and appears to be part of a larger conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the current hospital administration. Both hospital staff and external individuals may be involved in this attempt to undermine the institution.

We will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire incident.”