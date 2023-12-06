Cooch Behar: SDO pledges renovation for Brahmo Samaj Temple

Kunal Banerjee, the newly-appointed Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of Cooch Behar Sadar, visited the Brahmo Samaj Temple to inspect its infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Jayant Chakraborty, the head clerk of the Cooch Behar Debuttor Trust Board, accompanied by other officials, joined the SDO in the inspection. The SDO expressed his commitment to take initiatives for its renovation.

Despite the current lack of active association with the Brahmo Samaj in Cooch Behar, the region boasts numerous historical assets linked to the society. One such asset is the Brahmo Samaj Temple. Although presently not meticulously arranged, the temple still attracts visitors from outside the region. Occasionally, individuals associated with the Brahmo Samaj also visit the temple when in Cooch Behar. Currently under the administration of the Cooch Behar Debuttor Trust Board, this temple has been officially designated as a heritage site.

During his visit, Banerjee remarked: “There is nothing unknown about the Brahmo Samaj. However, the current condition of the Brahmo Samaj Temple in Cooch Behar is not satisfactory. We will soon embark on the renovation of this temple, making efforts to bring its history to the forefront so that people can learn about it.”