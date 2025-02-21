Cooch Behar Rly Station to become 1st women-operated stn in Alipurduar Div

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Railway Station is set to become fully operated by women, joining a select group of Railway stations across the country. Under the Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), this

initiative will be launched on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. Preparations for the transition are currently in full swing.

The Alipurduar Division comprises around 85 Railway stations and Cooch Behar Station has been chosen as the first in the division to be entirely managed by women. This move follows the trend set by other stations in Bengal, such as Hijli Station in Medinipur, which became the state’s first women-operated station on March 8, 2018. Siliguri Town Station adopted the same model later that year, followed by Malda Station in 2022, marking Women’s Day by transitioning to an all-women workforce.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Alipurduar Railway Division, Abhay Ganpat Sanap, stated: “This decision has been taken to honor women, which is why it has been scheduled to commence on International Women’s Day.”

While New Cooch Behar Railway Station remains the largest and most significant station in the district, Cooch Behar Railway Station holds historical importance as a heritage site located in the heart of the town. According to Railway sources, all employees, including ticket checkers, station masters and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), will be women. A formal programme will be held on March 8 to

mark the occasion.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by women from different walks of life, including students. Vidisha Adhikari and Sumitra Mandal, both college students, welcomed the move, stating: “This is a great step.

If we ever face any issues at the station, we will feel more comfortable approaching the staff. The more such stations there are, the better.”