Cooch Behar resident rescues rare turtle

Cooch Behar: A Cooch Behar city resident, Pritam Roy, from Ward 19, purchased a rare turtle species that was being sold and promptly handed it over to the Forest department. Visiting his native village in the Kalighat Ghoramara area on Sunday, Pritam noticed a turtle being sold by locals.



He immediately bought the turtle for Rs 100 and took it home. On Monday, Pritam contacted the local Mohan Raksha Committee dedicated to protecting turtles in Cooch Behar. A committee member and Forest department staff swiftly arrived, and Pritam handed over the turtle.

Pritam’s actions received appreciation from everyone. Ranjan Shil, Secretary of the Mohan Raksha Committee, remarked: “This turtle is not typically found in this area. However, Pritam’s commendable effort in rescuing and handing it over to us is praiseworthy in today’s times.” Dulal Das, an employee of the Forest department, said that after a medical examination of the turtle, it would be released into its rightful habitat.