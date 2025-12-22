Cooch Behar: Rasikbil Mini Zoo targets third consecutive New Year’s Day tourist footfall feat

Cooch Behar: For the past two years, Rasikbil Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar has secured the second position among the state’s zoos in terms of tourist footfall on January 1, the New Year’s Day. This year, the Cooch Behar Forest department is aiming for a hat-trick, with preparations already underway to retain the zoo’s coveted ranking.

With Christmas and New Year’s Day approaching, the zoo is bustling with activity. Several new animals have been introduced, and migratory birds have begun arriving for the winter season, enhancing the zoo’s attractions. Cooch Behar Forest Division’s ADFO Bijan Kumar Nath said: “On January 1, 2023, 17,000 tourists visited Rasikbil, generating ticket sales of around four lakh rupees. In 2024, we were again in second place, behind Alipore Zoo. We hope to attract even more visitors this year and have already started our preparations.”

Tourist numbers at Rasikbil Mini Zoo have been steadily increasing over the years. Alongside this, the zoo has expanded its animal collection. The number of leopards and migratory birds has risen significantly, and two new enclosures have been built to house native and exotic bird species. Last year, 6,500 migratory birds of 52 species arrived, and this year the number is expected to increase further.

A large part of the zoo is a wetland, attracting flocks of foreign migratory birds during winter. Many birds have already arrived, adding to the natural charm. Forest department sources said selfie points are being decorated for December 25th, and work is ongoing to upgrade the children’s play area.

Tourists visiting this season will see 11 leopards, 266 deer, three pythons, 11 gharials, three monitor lizards, three porcupines, 40 parrots from three species, four mynas, and several other birds. Exotic species include four sun parakeets, eight cockatiels, and two macaws.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has informed that the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling and Bengal Safari in Siliguri will both remain open on December 25 and January 1, though the days fall on the usual weekly closing day - Thursday.