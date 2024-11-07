Cooch Behar Raas Mela preps begin amid dispute over duration

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has begun preparations for the annual Raas Mela at the Raas Mela Ground, yet the fair’s duration remains in question due to a conflict with the district administration. Local business owners are concerned, hoping the fair will extend beyond the proposed timeline.

The municipality has proposed a 20-day fair, but the district administration, along with the District Superintendent of Police, argues it should be capped at 15 days. This discrepancy has raised concerns among local businesses, which rely on the fair for seasonal revenue. Moti Lal Jain, Chairman of the Cooch Behar District Businessman Association, stated: “The municipality and administration need to resolve their conflict. We want the fair to run longer to support the business community.”

The issue originated on July 29, when Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh proposed a 20-day fair in a board meeting. However, at an October 1 meeting at Cooch Behar’s Lansdown Hall, the district administration recommended reducing it to 15 days.

Despite the opposition, the municipality reaffirmed its decision for a 20-day fair in an October 23 meeting. Chairman Ghosh emphasized the fair’s significance, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad. “We will inform the District Magistrate of our decision. If permission is denied, we may escalate the matter to the Chief Minister,” said Ghosh.

As of now, preparations are continuing for the fair’s scheduled start on December 16, though the final duration remains undecided.