Cooch Behar: Protests erupt as BJP MLA visits Chhath ghat

Cooch Behar: BJP leader Nikhilranjan Dey, who is also the MLA of Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency, faced protests during his visit to the Chhath ghat.



While at the ghat on the banks of the Torsa River in the Phansir-Ghat area of Cooch Behar city on Saturday evening, a group of people began protesting around him, chanting “go back” slogans.

MLA Nikhilranjan Dey tried to downplay the incident. “All those who came here are Trinamool workers. Almost all those in Trinamool are anti-social. They don’t care about their own party leaders. What can be expected from them,” stated Nikhilranjan Dey.

Trinamool leader Rabindranath Ghosh stated: “It has been two-and-a-half years since Nikhilranjan Dey became an MLA and he has not visited his constituency till date. He hasn’t engaged with common people. Two years ago, ordinary poor people worked under MGNREGS and did not receive their wages.

The announcement now from BJP that the funds are being withheld adds to people’s frustration. What was his purpose in going there? To communalise the event? Common people are so disgruntled with the BJP that wherever BJP leaders and legislators go, protests are likely. People will gherao them. Even if they are confined to their homes, it will not be surprising if there are protests

there too.”