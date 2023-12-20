Cooch Behar: Protest march against BJP MLA Mihir Goswami

The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association organised a protest march against BJP MLA Mihir Goswami on Wednesday. The procession started from the Ras Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar, traversed various city roads, and concluded back at the Ras Mela Maidan.

During the march, participants burnt an effigy of MLA Mihir Goswami while shouting protest slogans.

The protest was sparked by comments made by Mihir Goswami during a press conference on Monday. The Natabari Assembly Constituency MLA complained that schools announced to be opened in the Rajbanshi Language by the state government were conducting recruitments without proper notification. alleged that candidate lists were being sent from the TMC party office to the District Magistrate and appointment letters were issued based on those lists. In response, the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, led by Bangshi Badan Barman, organised a protest march against MLA Mihir Goswami.

Barman, who is also the chairman of Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy, stated: “MLA Mihir Goswami has made conspiratorial remarks about the Bengal government’s initiative to open schools in the Rajbanshi Language. This protest march is a response to his disrespectful comments. Goswami seems to be against the development of Rajbanshi society with such remarks and that’s why we are here today.”

Mihir Goswami responded: “When Bangshi Badan talks, it seems I am hitting the right place. There are many Rajbanshi leaders like him. Bangshi Badan is not the only Rajbanshi. I also support the establishment of Rajbanshi language schools but not through corrupt means.”