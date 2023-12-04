Cooch Behar Police Superintendent, wife adopt fishing cat from Rasikbil Mini Zoo

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar Police Super and his wife adopted a fishing cat from Cooch Behar Rasikbil Mini Zoo for a year.



The formalities were completed on Monday at the Mini Zoo located in Tufanganj-II Block of Cooch Behar. The adoption contract was handed over to the couple.

Angel P Bhutia, DFO of Cooch Behar Forest Division, facilitated the adoption contract. The Forest department expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire others.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police, stated: “There is a provision in the mini zoo, whereby animals can be adopted according to government rules. Anyone can adopt them by paying a monthly or yearly amount.

In line with that, my wife and I adopted a fishing cat, committing to support it for one year. We previously adopted animals in Alipore Zoo and Burdwan Ramana Bagan mini zoo because we love wildlife and are passionate about working for their well-being.”

Incidentally the fishing cat is the state animal of Bengal. According to the Forest department, this marks the first adoption from Rasikbil Mini Zoo. They have contributed Rs 30,000 for the upkeep, including food expenses of this wild animal for a year.