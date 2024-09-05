Cooch Behar Police recover 59 missing children in Aug

COOCH BEHAR: Under Operation Anand, the Cooch Behar District Police have successfully recovered 59 missing children over the past month. These recoveries were made in August, addressing various incidents that led to the children’s disappearance. The police have managed to locate these children from multiple locations and reunite them with their families.



At a press conference held at the Cooch Behar on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Krishna Gopal Meena provided details about the operations. “In the fifth phase of Operation Anand, a total of 194 missing individuals were recovered throughout August, including 59 children,” Meena stated: “These children were reported missing for various reasons, but we are pleased to report that all have been safely returned to their families.”

According to Meena, the Pundibari Police Station led the recovery efforts with 15 children found, followed by Sahibganj with 8, Sitalkuchi with 7, and Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station also with 7 children recovered. Meena also highlighted the role of the Missing Children Tracking Portal (MCTP) in these efforts. He said: “We utilise the MCTP to assist in tracking and recovering missing children, and we will continue to focus on this critical task.” While human trafficking concerns are present, Meena assured that no such incidents have been reported involving the recovered children. The police are maintaining vigilant attention to prevent and address any such issues.