Cooch Behar Police launches online portal

COOCH BEHAR: Cooch Behar Police has launched an online portal for Durga Puja, providing a single-window system for all the required permissions Puja committees need to organise the event. These committees typically require multiple approvals to hold the festival.



On Thursday, Krishna Gopal Meena, Additional SP of Cooch Behar, addressed the media: “An online portal has been started. The Durga puja committees can apply for the various mandatory permissions through this portal. It will save them time from visiting different departments for the permissions. Through this portal they will also be able to keep track of the progress of the permission granting process.”

Meena further said that apart from this, QR codes of different departments have also been made. “We will try to display the QR codes in front of every government office. Forms and other processes can be accessed through QR codes. This step has been taken keeping the Puja committees in mind and to simplify matters.”

The Puja committees have appreciated this step by the police administration. Abhishek Singh Rai of the New Town Club Puja Committee stated: “We no longer need to visit different offices for permissions; everything can now be done online with a click.” Around 200 pujas are organised in Cooch Behar district.