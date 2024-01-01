Cooch Behar Police eradicate 3859 bighas of illegal marijuana cultivation

Cooch Behar: Over the past two months, Cooch Behar district police have successfully eradicated 3859 bighas of illegally cultivated marijuana, with 739 bighas destroyed in November and the remaining 3119 bighas in December. The estimated market value of the eradicated marijuana is expected to be several crores of rupees.



Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the District Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar, stated: “Continuous operations are being conducted against illegal cannabis cultivation. Marijuana cultivation worth several crores has been destroyed in the last two months and this campaign will continue into the new year.”

Cooch Behar, a border district with Bangladesh and Assam in Bengal, faces challenges related to illegal activities, including cannabis cultivation. The police have been engaged in ongoing efforts to curb such activities, especially targeting illegal cannabis cultivation.

Given the strategic location of Cooch Behar district with border regions susceptible to illegal activities, the police have intensified their operations against cannabis cultivation. The focus has been on areas such as Cooch Behar block-I and II, Dinhata, Seetai, Shitalakuchi, Tufanganj, Boxirhat, Mathabhanga and Mekhliganj, where significant extents of illegal cannabis cultivation have been identified and subsequently destroyed.

The proactive measures are aimed at curbing the illegal cultivation of cannabis and maintaining law and order in the region.