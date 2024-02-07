Cooch Behar Police destroy illegal opium cultivations

The Cooch Behar District Police have launched an operation against illegal opium cultivation. They destroyed many illegal opium cultivations in three places of the district on Wednesday, stated police sources. Dyutiman Bhattacharjee, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar said: “The police have been carrying out operations against this type of illegal cultivation since November 2023. A total of 6,590 acres of illegal cultivation has been destroyed since last November. The police will continue destroying illegal opium cultivations.”

Ghoksadanga police conducted raids in the Premerdanga area and destroyed illegal opium cultivation in this area. Cops from Pundibari Police Station raided the Char area of Pundibari Basdah Natibari on the Torsa River banks and destroyed opium cultivations. Mathabhanga Police raided the Jaldhaka River banks near Giladanga market and destroyed opium fields there.