Cooch Behar: Police arrests man in connection with Cyber Crime

Cooch Behar: The district police have arrested a man in connection with a digital arrest scam, exposing a case of cybercrime.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Peela Nani, was apprehended in Visakhapatnam. On Tuesday, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya addressed the media regarding the incident. “The victim, a retired teacher from the Bhanu Kumari Madan Mohan area in Boxirhat, had received a video call on January 8 from an unknown individual claiming to be a CBI officer. The caller informed the teacher that he could face arrest in a money laundering case and instructed him to stay on the call for approximately 72 hours for investigation purposes, while demanding a large sum of money.” “Fearing for his safety, the teacher complied and transferred Rs. 2 lakh to the accused. After nearly three days, the teacher realized he had fallen victim to a scam and promptly reported the incident to Cooch Behar’s Cyber Crime Unit,” Bhattacharya explained.

Following an extensive investigation, the police traced the bank account to which the money was transferred, leading them to the arrest of Peela Nani in Visakhapatnam. The accused has been brought back to Cooch Behar. He was produced in court on Tuesday and taken into police custody for further questioning. Bhattacharya also urged the public not to trust such calls from individuals claiming to be CBI or police officers. He advised people to immediately report such incidents to the Cyber Crime department. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine whether others were involved in the scam.