Cooch Behar performs ‘yajna’ for success of Chandrayaan-3

Cooch Behar: Seeking divine intervention for the success of Mission Chandrayaan-3, a voluntary organisation conducted a ‘yajna’ (Hindu religious ritual) in Cooch Behar. A special event is also scheduled for Wednesday at the Talliguri High School premises. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set to make history on Wednesday evening by landing a lander and a rover on the South Pole of the moon for the first time.



On Tuesday, priests conducted the ‘yajna’ in Cooch Behar’s Madanmohan Colony area. The area was adorned with Tricolours. Shankar Roy, speaking on behalf of the organisers, remarked: “India is on the verge of creating history and we have organised this programme to convey our wishes for its success.” Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, school’s headmaster, Kaushik Bhattacharya, explained: “We have arranged a special programme within the school premises to celebrate India’s anticipated success on Wednesday. We will discuss the significance of Chandrayaan and unveil wall paintings created by students.

Telescopes will be available for moon observation, and there will be a Chandrayaan model exhibition.

Our main objective is to promote science awareness.”