Cooch Behar: Panic at Madhyamik exam centre after gas cylinder blast

Cooch Behar: A gas cylinder explosion triggered panic on the first day of the Madhyamik examinations at Nakkatigach High School under the Tufanganj subdivision of Cooch Behar district on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving information, personnel from Tufanganj Police Station and a fire engine rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion. According to official sources, a total of 210 Madhyamik examinees from Balabhut High School, Vidyasagar High School and Krishnapur High School were appearing for their examinations at the centre. The explosion occurred in the school ground, where a small gas cylinder had reportedly been brought to prepare hot water for the examinees.

School sources said the incident took place while tea was being prepared, moments before the examination began.

Headmaster of Nakkatigach High School, Dulal Basak, said: “The gas cylinder was arranged for students who might require hot water during the examination. While tea was being prepared, the cylinder suddenly caught fire. Attempts were made to extinguish it, but the fire went out of control, leading to an explosion. However, all students had already entered the school premises in an orderly manner.”