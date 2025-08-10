Cooch Behar: Panchayat Pradhan’s son shot dead; no arrests made after over 24 hours

Cooch Behar: Tension prevails in Cooch Behar’s Doderhat market area after Amar Ray, son of Dowaguri Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kuntala Ray, was shot dead in a broad daylight on Saturday. More than 24 hours have passed since the incident, yet no arrests have been made.

On Saturday afternoon, four assailants on a motorbike opened fire on 35-year-old Amar Ray, a young Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, while he was buying meat at Doderhat, the largest market in Cooch Behar-2 block. His driver, Jahirul Mia, sustained a bullet injury on his leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar.

District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya and senior officers visited the scene immediately after the attack. Police have begun an investigation, but no breakthrough has been reported. On Sunday, after the post-mortem examination, Amar Ray’s body was handed over to his family.

In protest, traders in Dowaguri village kept their markets closed on Sunday. TMC workers and supporters also organised a protest rally demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The rally was led by District TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik and Cooch Behar Lok Sabha MP Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, who also met the bereaved family.

“We hope the accused will be arrested soon. We will continue to protest and will not let this incident be ignored,” said De Bhowmik. “The key question is—who stood to gain from Amar’s death? That must be answered.” MP Basunia alleged that political violence has escalated in the district since 2019. “After BJP’s Nishit Pramanik won, violent politics began. Even after BJP’s defeat in 2024, such incidents have continued, especially in Cooch Behar-2 block. Recently, BJP MLA Sukumar Rai’s son allegedly tried to shoot one of our leaders. This case must be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

Grieving father Mahim Chandra Rai demanded swift justice. “Whoever is involved must be arrested,” he said.