Cooch Behar: Over Rs 16 lakh seized at Sitalkuchi checkpoint

Cooch Behar: Ahead of the elections, police once again recovered a significant amount of unaccounted cash during a checking operation in Cooch Behar district.



The seizure was made at the Natun Bazar naka point under Lal Bazar Gram Panchayat in the Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency. According to police sources, approximately Rs 16.80 lakh was recovered on Wednesday morning during the checking of two vehicles. Both vehicles were reportedly travelling from Mathabhanga towards Sitalkuchi when they were intercepted.

During the search, the cash was found concealed inside the vehicles. As the drivers and passengers failed to produce valid documents regarding the source and purpose of the money, the police seized the entire amount. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the origin of the cash and the reason behind its transportation. The seized money has been deposited in the malkhana (property room) of Sitalkuchi Police Station.

Notably, a similar recovery was made earlier this week from the Assam–Bengal border area under the Tufanganj Assembly Constituency. Repeated incidents of cash seizures during the election period have raised concerns and stirred the region.