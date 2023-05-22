Cooch Behar: Ornaments & other valuables stolen from 114-yr-old temple

cooch behar: Theft was reported at the 114-year-old Karunamoyee Temple in Ward 15 of Cooch Behar town.



The lock of the gate was found broken.

Valuable items, including ornaments, were missing.

A complaint has been lodged at the Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar.

Dipankar Paul, the temple committee secretary, stated that after the worship on Sunday afternoon, the temple was closed, and the committee members left.

When they returned on Monday morning to open the temple, they discovered the broken lock of the temple gate.

They soon realised that all the ornaments and valuable items inside the temple had been stolen.