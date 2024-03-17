Cooch Behar: Opium worth Rs 2 cr seized, 4 held

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar District Police seized opium worth about Rupees 2 crore in the Mathabhanga-II block of Unishbisha Gram Panchayat.

According to police sources, Ghoksadanga Police seized approximately 42 kg of opium during a raid in the Dharimara area under the Ghoksadanga police station on Saturday night. Additionally, Rs. 1,61,500 in cash was recovered. Four individuals have been arrested for their involvement in drug dealing.

Sandeep Garai, Additional Police Superintendent of Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, stated: “A case has been filed against the accused, and the investigation of the incident has commenced...’